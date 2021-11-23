Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,299 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 18.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $750,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $1,001,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,950 shares of company stock worth $2,665,335. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $106.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.43 and a 200 day moving average of $90.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $66.76 and a 52 week high of $110.75.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $510.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.49 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.43%.

BOKF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

