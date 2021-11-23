Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 2,063 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,798,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,581,000 after acquiring an additional 369,987 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,572,000 after acquiring an additional 479,863 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 208.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,521,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,259 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,998,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,801,000 after acquiring an additional 48,873 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 36.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,529,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,772,000 after acquiring an additional 675,084 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $54.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.44 and a beta of 1.18. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $67,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,510.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total value of $2,269,188.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,957,415.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,085 shares of company stock valued at $14,049,308 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRNS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.