Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,853 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.08% of Herc worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Herc by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Herc by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,134,000 after acquiring an additional 42,573 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Herc by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Herc by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 16,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Herc by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herc has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.40.

In other Herc news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 87,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total transaction of $16,062,673.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $13,792,353.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 196,622 shares of company stock worth $35,259,811 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $189.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.06 million. Herc had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 23.75%. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

