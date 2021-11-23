Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 4,031 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,982 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $494,664.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $443,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,809 shares of company stock worth $3,417,489. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $86.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.94 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.36 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 48.61%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.