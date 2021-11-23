Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Short Interest Down 14.5% in October

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 111,700 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the October 14th total of 130,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.23. Priority Technology has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Priority Technology will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Priority Technology by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Priority Technology by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Priority Technology by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Priority Technology by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Priority Technology by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

