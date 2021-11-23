Private Capital Group LLC Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $1,706,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.5% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 216,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 14.1% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 21.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Shares of ETN opened at $172.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.75 and a 200-day moving average of $156.88. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $113.79 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

