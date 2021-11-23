Private Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.45.

In other news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $147.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.97 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

