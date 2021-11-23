Private Capital Group LLC Trims Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,183 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,053,007,000 after buying an additional 1,051,630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,180,550,000 after buying an additional 398,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,157,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,168,030,000 after buying an additional 559,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,743,259,000 after buying an additional 213,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TJX Companies by 16.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,680,094,000 after buying an additional 3,513,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX opened at $69.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.61 and a one year high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Guggenheim upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.05.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

