Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRVB. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.21.
Shares of Provention Bio stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.05. 7,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,056. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $446.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 407.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.
Provention Bio Company Profile
Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.
