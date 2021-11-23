Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRVB. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

Shares of Provention Bio stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.05. 7,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,056. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $446.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 407.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

