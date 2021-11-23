Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) traded up 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.10 and last traded at $19.10. 204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.61.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24.

Proximus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BGAOF)

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

