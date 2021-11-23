Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prudential Bancorp, Inc. of Pennsylvania is the mid-tier holding company for Prudential Savings Bank. Prudential Savings Bank is a Pennsylvania-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank. “

Shares of NASDAQ PBIP opened at $14.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72. Prudential Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.04.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Bancorp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Prudential Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,300,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $386,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 20.7% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 122,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

