Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 48.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 83,767 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 175,707 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 534,424 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 791,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 32,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLX. TheStreet lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.46 million, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 3.20. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $6.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $180.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.62 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.