Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Atea Pharmaceuticals worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $94.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.49.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.74) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVIR shares. SVB Leerink lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

