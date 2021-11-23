Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Griffon were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Griffon in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Griffon in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Griffon by 2,197.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Griffon stock opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.31. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.89. Griffon Co. has a 52-week low of $19.22 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.02 million. Griffon had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

