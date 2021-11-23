Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Unilever by 135.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Unilever by 13.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 49.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE UL opened at $51.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.66. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.27 and a 52 week high of $61.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.51.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.