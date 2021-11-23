Prudential Financial Inc. Takes $1.33 Million Position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 25.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 50.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $727.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Cambium Networks Co. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,220.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

CMBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

