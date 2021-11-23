PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $163.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $178.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.57. PS Business Parks has a 52 week low of $127.50 and a 52 week high of $181.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.50.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a net margin of 46.61% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,750,000 after buying an additional 14,708 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in PS Business Parks during the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in PS Business Parks during the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 169.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 21,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PS Business Parks during the third quarter worth approximately $799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

