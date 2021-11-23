Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $5,722,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 18.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $3,751,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSA. Truist upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.62.

Shares of PSA opened at $329.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $340.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $318.21 and its 200-day moving average is $308.81.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

