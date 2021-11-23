Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $47.80

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 47.80 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 47.80 ($0.62), with a volume of 177791 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.65).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 55.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 72.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £209.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

