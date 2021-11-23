Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) Trading Down 1.9%

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) was down 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.28 and last traded at $27.28. Approximately 3,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.81.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF stock. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 54.55% of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

