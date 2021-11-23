Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Reaches Market Cap of $2.08 Million

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for approximately $7.88 or 0.00013982 BTC on popular exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00069669 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00073198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00090911 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,125.30 or 0.07324004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,260.11 or 0.99883580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.