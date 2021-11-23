Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Höegh LNG Partners LP Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:HMLP)

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Höegh LNG Partners in a research report issued on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 44.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HMLP. Zacks Investment Research raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.65.

HMLP opened at $4.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $146.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $335,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $178,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $949,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $4,850,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 3.8% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 95,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.80%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

