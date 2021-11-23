Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Increased by Analyst

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fairfax Financial in a report issued on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $66.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $61.39. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $12.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $14.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $14.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $17.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $58.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $15.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $16.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $17.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $69.87 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$730.00.

TSE:FFH opened at C$575.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of C$16.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$524.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$544.83. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of C$421.32 and a 1-year high of C$609.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$520.40, for a total transaction of C$78,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,173,190.40.

Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

