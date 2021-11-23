Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Target Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Target in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.29 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Shares of TGT opened at $244.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Target has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.84 and its 200-day moving average is $243.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $618,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth about $3,388,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Target by 7.8% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its holdings in Target by 7.3% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 21,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $1,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.66%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

