QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,166 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 151,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,396 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $6,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.32. The company had a trading volume of 410,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,173,937. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $188.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

