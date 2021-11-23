QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 196.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.84. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 10.93. The company has a current ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 263,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $5,750,011.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $443,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 845,255 shares of company stock valued at $19,273,631.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

