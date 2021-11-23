Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $8.80

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.80, but opened at $8.50. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

