RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RADCOM LTD. designs, manufactures, markets and supports innovative, high performance internetworking test and analysis equipment for data communications networks. Their products are used in the development and manufacturing of network equipment, the installation of networks, and the ongoing maintenance of operational networks. (Press Release) “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of RADCOM from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

RADCOM stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.17 million, a P/E ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 1.04. RADCOM has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $12.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RADCOM will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 2,032.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the second quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 150.5% in the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 761,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after buying an additional 457,175 shares during the period. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

