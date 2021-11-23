Raymond James Lowers Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) to Hold

Raymond James cut shares of Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have C$6.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$12.50.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$6.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Goodfood Market from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Acumen Capital downgraded Goodfood Market from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$11.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.47.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

TSE FOOD opened at C$4.24 on Friday. Goodfood Market has a 52 week low of C$4.12 and a 52 week high of C$14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.53. The firm has a market cap of C$312.43 million and a PE ratio of -40.38.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.