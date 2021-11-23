Raymond James Reiterates “C$5.00” Price Target for OrganiGram (TSE:OGI)

Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.57 to C$3.83 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.90.

Shares of TSE OGI opened at C$2.37 on Friday. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of C$1.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$708.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 13.70 and a quick ratio of 10.99.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

