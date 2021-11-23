RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 40.36%. The business had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. RE/MAX updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of RMAX opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.19. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.09 million, a PE ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.93%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in RE/MAX by 123.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 21,669 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RE/MAX by 105.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 72,598 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in RE/MAX by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

