Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Real Brokerage in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ REAX opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. Real Brokerage has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Real Brokerage will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAX. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Real Brokerage during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Real Brokerage during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Real Brokerage during the 2nd quarter worth $1,390,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Real Brokerage during the 2nd quarter worth $595,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Real Brokerage during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

