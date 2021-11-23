RealReal (REAL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of RealReal (NASDAQ: REAL) in the last few weeks:

11/9/2021 – RealReal had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – RealReal had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $23.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – RealReal had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – RealReal had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – RealReal was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – RealReal was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2021 – RealReal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The RealReal Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

10/19/2021 – RealReal had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

10/13/2021 – RealReal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The RealReal Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

10/5/2021 – RealReal had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $32.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – RealReal is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2021 – RealReal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The RealReal Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

REAL opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.45.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $388,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,621 shares of company stock worth $3,201,281. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 100.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in RealReal by 2,059.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in RealReal by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

