Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TopBuild (BLD)

TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/4/2021 – TopBuild had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $260.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – TopBuild had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $260.00 to $285.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – TopBuild had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $253.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – TopBuild had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $253.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – TopBuild had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $271.00 to $292.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $279.91 on Tuesday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $161.35 and a 52-week high of $284.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $1,057,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total value of $1,142,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in TopBuild by 436.4% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,928 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,795,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 934.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,688,000 after buying an additional 318,278 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 480,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after buying an additional 258,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,455,000 after buying an additional 244,069 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

