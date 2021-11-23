Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 27,834 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at about $2,622,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

RRGB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. CL King initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.61. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $286.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.75.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.95 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

