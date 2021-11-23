Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $50.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Redfin traded as low as $42.04 and last traded at $42.04, with a volume of 11592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.17.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RDFN. Truist Securities cut their price target on Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.23.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $1,476,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $70,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,463,813 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,726 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,917 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 471,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,635,000 after acquiring an additional 134,525 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,404,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -57.37 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

