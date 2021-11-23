RedFOX Labs Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 51.5% higher against the US dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $284.43 million and $27.90 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.71 or 0.00365323 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.02 or 0.00182064 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00101353 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001143 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

