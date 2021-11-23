Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,834,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,353,000 after buying an additional 292,711 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,552,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,512,000 after buying an additional 403,614 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,928,000 after buying an additional 121,032 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,270,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,541,000 after purchasing an additional 380,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. ChampionX’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. COKER & PALMER raised shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.95.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

