Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,834,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,353,000 after buying an additional 292,711 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,552,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,512,000 after buying an additional 403,614 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,928,000 after buying an additional 121,032 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,270,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,541,000 after purchasing an additional 380,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CHX opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $30.48.
In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. COKER & PALMER raised shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.95.
About ChampionX
ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.
Featured Story: Earnings Per Share
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).
Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.