Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $685,000 Stock Holdings in Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) by 21.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,085 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,050 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Citizens were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIZN. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens during the second quarter worth $3,578,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 112.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 81,077 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens during the second quarter worth $333,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Citizens during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Citizens in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 14.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens alerts:

CIZN opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $101.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of -0.01. Citizens Holding has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $27.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.61%.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include the accepting demand deposits, savings and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.