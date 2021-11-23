Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) by 530.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415,870 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.04% of Medalist Diversified REIT worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 543.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 70,242 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 21,742 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

Shares of MDRR stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98. The company has a market cap of $17.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative net margin of 65.08% and a negative return on equity of 40.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Medalist Diversified REIT’s payout ratio is -6.40%.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.