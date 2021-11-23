Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $663,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2021

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FREL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 34,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,603,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000.

Shares of FREL stock opened at $32.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.39. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $33.21.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.