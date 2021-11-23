Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $663,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FREL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 34,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,603,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000.

Shares of FREL stock opened at $32.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.39. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $33.21.

