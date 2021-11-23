Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $648,000 Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 657.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,220,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,993 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,242,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 373,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,227,000 after buying an additional 249,773 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,839,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 68,734 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $73.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.59.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.