Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 75.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gannett were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GCI. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Gannett during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Gannett during the first quarter worth about $373,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 60.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 485,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 183,385 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 384.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 561,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 445,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 457.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 90,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 74,255 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE GCI opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Gannett had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laurence Tarica bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 550,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,688.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gannett

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

