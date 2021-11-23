renBTC Hits 24-Hour Volume of $29.17 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last week, renBTC has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One renBTC coin can now be purchased for about $56,109.78 or 0.99163157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a market cap of $962.13 million and approximately $29.17 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get renBTC alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00047485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.00 or 0.00227987 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00088466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

RENBTC is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 17,147 coins. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.