Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Replimune Group posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.05).

REPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $936,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $180,229.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,219 shares of company stock valued at $4,293,348 over the last 90 days. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPL. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Replimune Group by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Replimune Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REPL opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a current ratio of 26.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.88. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $54.79. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 2.36.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

