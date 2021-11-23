Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $11,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Republic Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 316,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,837,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 41.3% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 167,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,472,000 after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 825.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 260,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,622,000 after purchasing an additional 232,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 70.9% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG stock opened at $136.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.61. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.62 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.90.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

