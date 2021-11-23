Reviewing American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) and Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP)

American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) and Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get American Energy Partners alerts:

American Energy Partners has a beta of 3.2, indicating that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Plains Partners has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares American Energy Partners and Green Plains Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A Green Plains Partners 50.24% -273.11% 37.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.0% of Green Plains Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for American Energy Partners and Green Plains Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Plains Partners 0 0 1 1 3.50

Green Plains Partners has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.56%. Given Green Plains Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Green Plains Partners is more favorable than American Energy Partners.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Energy Partners and Green Plains Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Green Plains Partners $83.35 million 3.96 $41.15 million $1.73 8.21

Green Plains Partners has higher revenue and earnings than American Energy Partners.

Summary

Green Plains Partners beats American Energy Partners on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Energy Partners

American Energy Partners, Inc. engages in the provision of solutions in energy production and water technology. Its subsidiaries designs, builds, and operates regional water treatment facilities. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Receive News & Ratings for American Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.