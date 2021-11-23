Reviewing BIO-key International (BKYI) & Its Rivals

BIO-key International (NASDAQ: BKYI) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer & office equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare BIO-key International to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get BIO-key International alerts:

7.1% of BIO-key International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of shares of all “Computer & office equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of BIO-key International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of shares of all “Computer & office equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

BIO-key International has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIO-key International’s competitors have a beta of 1.45, suggesting that their average share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BIO-key International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIO-key International -83.03% -22.92% -20.33% BIO-key International Competitors -13.06% -5.87% -3.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BIO-key International and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BIO-key International $2.84 million -$9.67 million -4.78 BIO-key International Competitors $12.32 billion $1.08 billion -92.79

BIO-key International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BIO-key International. BIO-key International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BIO-key International and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIO-key International 0 0 1 0 3.00 BIO-key International Competitors 383 2165 2801 73 2.47

BIO-key International presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 128.14%. As a group, “Computer & office equipment” companies have a potential upside of 7.95%. Given BIO-key International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BIO-key International is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

BIO-key International competitors beat BIO-key International on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc. engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries. The company was founded on January 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.