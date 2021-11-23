Reviewing Luvu Brands (LUVU) and Its Competitors

Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS: LUVU) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “Household furniture” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Luvu Brands to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Luvu Brands has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luvu Brands’ competitors have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Luvu Brands and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Luvu Brands $23.10 million $2.56 million 6.84 Luvu Brands Competitors $1.25 billion $38.98 million 10.84

Luvu Brands’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Luvu Brands. Luvu Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.1% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Luvu Brands and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luvu Brands 10.27% 221.51% 25.30% Luvu Brands Competitors -13.86% -15.58% 1.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Luvu Brands and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luvu Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Luvu Brands Competitors 79 390 506 38 2.50

As a group, “Household furniture” companies have a potential upside of 29.59%. Given Luvu Brands’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Luvu Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Luvu Brands competitors beat Luvu Brands on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets furnishings for lifestyle and furniture categories. It operates through the following segments: Direct, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct segment includes product sales through a five e-commerce sites and single retail store. The Wholesale segment refers to the Liberator Jaxx and Avana branded products sold to distributors and retailers, purchased products sold to retailers, and private label items sold to other resellers; as well as specialty items that are manufactured in small quantities for certain customers. The Other segment consists principally of shipping and handling fees and costs derived from direct business and fulfillment service fees. The company was founded by Louis S. Friedman on February 25, 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

