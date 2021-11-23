Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Short Interest Update

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the October 14th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 93.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RXLSF opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.48. Rexel has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $21.61.
Rexel Company Profile
