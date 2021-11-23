Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Short Interest Update

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the October 14th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 93.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RXLSF opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.48. Rexel has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $21.61.

Get Rexel alerts:

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.